Rockford’s Pasqua Mercato hosts local craft beer showcase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Families and fathers around the Stateline spent their Sunday outdoors enjoying some of the area’s favorite craft beer.

The local craft beer showcase took place at Rockford’s Pasqua Mercato and featured a number of craft beer tasting options for people to enjoy including Prairie Street Brewing Company. Organizers say it feels great to showcase their product to the community.

“All of these outdoor events have just been great seeing everyone’s smiling faces and getting some nice local beer in everybody’s hands is a good feeling,” said Prairie Street Brewing Company Co-Owner Reed Sjostrom.

