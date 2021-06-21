Rockford Public Library customers can now borrow laptops

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Library cardholders 18 and older can now borrow and take home a Google Chromebook laptop.

They will be available for checkout from the Montague Branch Library and the mobile library. Chromebooks will be available from the Hart Interim Library in the coming weeks, according to the Rockford Public Library.

Most Chromebooks will be loanable for up to 90 days to adult students, entrepreneurs, or someone working on a longer-term project. However, a select number of laptops can be borrowed for one week.

At the point of checkout, staff will mentor the borrower on using the device. They will perform a visual inventory to ensure all the parts included such as the Chromebook, carrying case, charging cord and some included instructional items. Once all that is complete, the borrower will sign the lending agreement, according to the Rockford Public Library.

Borrowers must return items inside to the same location from which they were loaned and check them in with a staff member. The library will perform the visual inventory of the kit again to confirm everything is in proper working order and then ensure it is cleaned and ready to go for the next customer in the hold queue.

“The library wants customers to feel confident in using these devices wherever they are, so we’re happy to arrange mentoring opportunities,” Aaron Carlin, assistant director said. For more information, call, email, or visit the Rockford Public Library website.

Hart Interim Library: 815-965-7606

Montague Library: 815-966-2740

Mobile library: 815-966-2741

Email: info@rockfordpubliclibrary.org

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.