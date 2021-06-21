Advertisement

Rockford Public Library customers can now borrow laptops

A select number of laptops can be borrowed for one week.
Rockford Public Library cardholders 18 and older can now borrow and take home a Google...
Rockford Public Library cardholders 18 and older can now borrow and take home a Google Chromebook laptop.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Library cardholders 18 and older can now borrow and take home a Google Chromebook laptop.

They will be available for checkout from the Montague Branch Library and the mobile library. Chromebooks will be available from the Hart Interim Library in the coming weeks, according to the Rockford Public Library.

Most Chromebooks will be loanable for up to 90 days to adult students, entrepreneurs, or someone working on a longer-term project. However, a select number of laptops can be borrowed for one week.

At the point of checkout, staff will mentor the borrower on using the device. They will perform a visual inventory to ensure all the parts included such as the Chromebook, carrying case, charging cord and some included instructional items. Once all that is complete, the borrower will sign the lending agreement, according to the Rockford Public Library.

Borrowers must return items inside to the same location from which they were loaned and check them in with a staff member. The library will perform the visual inventory of the kit again to confirm everything is in proper working order and then ensure it is cleaned and ready to go for the next customer in the hold queue.

“The library wants customers to feel confident in using these devices wherever they are, so we’re happy to arrange mentoring opportunities,” Aaron Carlin, assistant director said. For more information, call, email, or visit the Rockford Public Library website.

Hart Interim Library: 815-965-7606

Montague Library: 815-966-2740

Mobile library: 815-966-2741

Email: info@rockfordpubliclibrary.org

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvel-themed wedding
Rockton couple throws marvel-themed wedding
The first round is expected from late morning into the early afternoon. The second round is...
FIRST ALERT: Father’s Day calls for severe storms throughout the Stateline
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the biggest concern is to monitor what’s actually...
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitors air quality in Rockton area following Chemtool fire
Curtis Thomas, 39 of Rockford.
Sex offender at large, Rockford police say
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage

Latest News

BBB warns of scam psychics on social media
Illinois is among both the nation’s top 10 most expensive markets at $3.32 and biggest weekly...
National gas price average 95 cents higher than this time last year
Perryville Road bridge repairs over Interstate 39 in Cherry Valley begin
Blackhawk Technical College vaccine clinic to ramp down operations