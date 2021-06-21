Rockford police report Saturday shootings, stabbing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department were sent to reported shootings and a stabbing on Saturday, June 19.

On Saturday at 12:05 a.m., police officers were sent to Central Park Tap at 3523 Auburn St. for a report of shots fired inside the business. When officers arrived, they were told two men were involved in an altercation one of them left the bar.

As the man left the bar, he was seen firing into the vestibule of the business, according to the Rockford Police Department. The suspect, a black man standing 5 feet and inches, weighing 200 pounds, fled on foot.

At 1:30 a.m., Rockford officers saw a man with active warrants in a vehicle in the 500 block of John Street. As officers approached, the suspect fled on foot. Police could not find him.

During the investigation, officers detained three men, two of them were outside of the vehicle and one, later identified as 20-year-old Travon Davis of Rockford, was in the backseat. After a search of the vehicle, officers found and recovered three guns.

Davis was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Rockford Police Department.

At 4:25 p.m., officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the 1100 block of Railroad Avenue. Upon arrival, officers met with two women who had a verbal dispute with another female that turned physical.

One victim sustained stab wounds to her shoulder and the other sustained stab wounds to her abdomen and is in serious condition. The suspect, a white female, standing 5 feet 8 inches, 175 pounds, short black hair, fled on foot, according to the Rockford Police Department.

At approximately 4:55 p.m., Rockford officers were sent to the area of Marchesano and Clifton for reports of shots fired.

Nothing was found to be struck at the time. A short time later, a 21-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot. His injury was found to be related to the shots fired in the Marchesano and Clifton area, according to the Rockford Police Department.

