Perryville Road bridge repairs over Interstate 39 in Cherry Valley begin

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Repairs on a bridge carrying Perryville Road over Interstate 39 and U.S. 20/51 in Cherry Valley will begin Monday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation made the announcement Monday.

The work will replace a bridge beam on the structure and will require the southbound lane of the bridge to be closed to traffic. Drivers should be prepared to stop near the work zone. One lane of traffic will be maintained with a barrier wall and controlled with signals, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Beginning Tuesday, June 22 and for the duration of the project, there will be a nighttime lane closure on northbound Interstate 39 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to allow for removal and replacement of the bridge beam. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 9.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year one included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.