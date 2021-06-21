Advertisement

New ‘Sesame Street’ episode introduces family with two gay dads

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Sesame Street” is celebrating Pride month with an episode featuring two gay dads.

The episode titled, “Family Day,” was released Thursday on HBO Max and YouTube, just in time for Father’s Day.

On his Facebook page, the co-director of the show posted a message about how “Sesame Street” has always fostered diversity and inclusion.

LGBTQ advocates praised the new gay dad characters who support important messages about love and acceptance.

Earlier this year, the show introduced two new African American Muppet characters to encourage racial harmony.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvel-themed wedding
Rockton couple throws marvel-themed wedding
The first round is expected from late morning into the early afternoon. The second round is...
FIRST ALERT: Father’s Day calls for severe storms throughout the Stateline
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the biggest concern is to monitor what’s actually...
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitors air quality in Rockton area following Chemtool fire
Curtis Thomas, 39 of Rockford.
Sex offender at large, Rockford police say
Milestone Juneteenth Celebration
Milestone celebrates Juneteenth in Rockford Saturday

Latest News

A full moon over Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday
A massive explosion set off by the U.S. Navy was felt on the Richter sale.
Huge Navy blast off Fla. Atlantic coast registers as earthquake
A massive explosion set off by the U.S. Navy was felt on the Richter sale.
RAW: Navy explosion off coast triggers earthquake
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case