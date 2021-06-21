National gas price average 95 cents higher than this time last year

AURORA, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing gasoline stock levels have helped to keep gas prices mostly stable across the country.

On the week, 40 state gas price averages held steady or saw fluctuation of only one to two cents. This helped the national average decrease by a penny since last Monday, down to $3.07 June 21.

Illinois is among both the nation’s top 10 most expensive markets at $3.32 and biggest weekly changes, dropping 4 cents; Indiana is also among the nation’s top 10 biggest weekly changes at $3.01, also dropping 4 cents.

Monday’s national gas price average is more expensive on the month by 3 cents and the year by 95 cents.

According to Energy Information Administration data, total gasoline stocks sit at 242.9 million bbl, which is a 9 million bbl surplus compared to the same week in June 2019. Stock levels have increased in line with refinery utilization rates, which are up to its highest rate since January 2020.

Demand is also trending higher. In EIA’s latest report, demand increased by nearly 1 million b/d to 9.3 million b/d. Last week, crude oil jumped to $72/bbl, but decreased by $2/bbl at Friday’s close. If crude prices trend at this or a lower price point for a sustained period, that would help to minimize jumps at the pump through the end of this month, according to AAA.

