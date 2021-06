ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Becoming sunny today with northwest winds 15 - 20 MPH and a high in the low 70′s. Clear skies drop to the upper 40′s. Sunshine tomorrow with highs in the middle 70′s. Slight chance for showers on Wednesday with highs around the 80 degree mark. Unsettled by the end of the week with shower and thunderstorms chances on the increase.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.