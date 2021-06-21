Advertisement

Last day of Old Settlers Days; Rockton Lions Club says it was successful

Rockton Lions Club Old Settlers Days spokesperson Carol Wright says the crowds were wonderful.
OSD Day 1
OSD Day 1(WIFR)
By Annamarie Schutt
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Old Settlers Days ends Sunday night. After uncertainty about the carnival happening because of the Chemtool fire, it was a success, officials said.

“Our numbers for the last three days have been great. Our crowds have been wonderful. We’ve had an awesome festival so far,” said Wright.

She said after a hard year and an even harder week for the community, everyone showing up to OSD proved they can over come anything.

“People are coming out and having a great time. The crowds we’ve had the last three days have definitely proved that,” said Wright.

Even with some rain in Rockton Sunday, Wright said people hung under the tent until the skies were clear. She said it’s always exciting leading up to Old Settlers Days, but the last day is bitter sweet.

“It’s kind of sad. You know, you’ve got the party going. Everybody’s having a good time. You’re just enjoying it,” said Wright. “We’re looking forward to another great rest of the day and evening tonight with the concert kicking off, but in a way it’s kind of sad that it is the last day.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first round is expected from late morning into the early afternoon. The second round is...
FIRST ALERT: Father’s Day calls for severe storms throughout the Stateline
Marvel-themed wedding
Rockton couple throws marvel-themed wedding
Curtis Thomas, 39 of Rockford.
Sex offender at large, Rockford police say
One dead and four injured in Belvidere fire
One man dead in Belvidere fire and four others injured - one in critical condition
An early morning fire Friday claims the life of one person inside a home in the 100 block of...
One person dies, four hurt in Belvidere fire

Latest News

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the biggest concern is to monitor what’s actually...
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitors air quality in Rockton area following Chemtool fire
MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY CELEBRATE A NEW HOLIDAY SIGNED INTO STATE LAW.
Community celebrates Juneteenth at 619 Freedomfest
Marvel-themed wedding
Rockton couple throws marvel-themed wedding
Americorps Volunteers
Lifescape Americorps Seniors celebrate Volunteer Service Day