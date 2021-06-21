Last day of Old Settlers Days; Rockton Lions Club says it was successful

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Old Settlers Days ends Sunday night. After uncertainty about the carnival happening because of the Chemtool fire, it was a success, officials said.

“Our numbers for the last three days have been great. Our crowds have been wonderful. We’ve had an awesome festival so far,” said Wright.

She said after a hard year and an even harder week for the community, everyone showing up to OSD proved they can over come anything.

“People are coming out and having a great time. The crowds we’ve had the last three days have definitely proved that,” said Wright.

Even with some rain in Rockton Sunday, Wright said people hung under the tent until the skies were clear. She said it’s always exciting leading up to Old Settlers Days, but the last day is bitter sweet.

“It’s kind of sad. You know, you’ve got the party going. Everybody’s having a good time. You’re just enjoying it,” said Wright. “We’re looking forward to another great rest of the day and evening tonight with the concert kicking off, but in a way it’s kind of sad that it is the last day.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.