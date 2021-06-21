Advertisement

Illinois EPA: No volatile compounds near Chemtool site

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the biggest concern is to monitor what’s actually in the smoke that’s coming from the fire, examining the particulates and toxic gas vapors in the air.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois EPA collected soil and wipe samples throughout the one-mile radius area from the Chemtool fire in Rockton. Preliminary results of initial samples indicate no detection of semi-volatile organic compounds.

With the large majority of the fire under control, the response has shifted to address recovery and clean-up from the event, according to the Northern Illinois PIO.

Final sampling data will be published on Illinois EPA’s Chemtool webpage. Health interpretations of results collected on private property will be provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health directly to property owners.

Once the Chemtool, Inc. site is cleared by all firefighting agencies and state and federal investigators, the Illinois EPA and U.S. EPA will lead oversight of the site remediation efforts. The remaining fire suppression operation is now led by U.S. Fire Pump and Lubrizol.

The U.S. EPA continues to conduct stationary and roaming air monitoring in the area. Air quality remains stable. Data from the EPA’s air monitoring can be found here.

The Illinois EPA will continue water quality analysis of the Rock River and area groundwater. Additional sampling is being determined. Water samples have been collected from the Rock River, sentinel wells, waste water treatment plants, sanitation lines on site and water runoff from fire suppression. Currently, all wastewater from the site is being collected and characterized for disposal, before being shipped to an appropriate facility.

Sampling location maps are currently available on Illinois EPA’s Chemtool webpage. Final sampling data will also be published on this page.

Damage assessment teams will begin damage assessments in the one-mile radius around Chemtool on Tuesday morning. Local agencies involved include Laborer’s Disaster Response Teams, Team Rubicon, Christopher Burke Engineering, and multiple local personnel from Rockford, Rockton and other communities. Local damage assessment teams will be joined by IEMA and supported by MABAS .

Residents with debris from the fire are encouraged to contact Clean Harbors at 877-552-8942 for assistance with removal.

