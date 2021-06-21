Illinois Coaches Association releases all-state softball teams
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Coaches Association handed out some brass Monday afternoon, honoring the top softball players in the state. Many Stateline athletes found their names on the list.
Below are Stateline athletes that made the all-state softball teams.
Class 1A
First team
Jenna Damon - Durand - Catcher
Kara Erdmann - Forreston - Pitcher/Outfielder
Tessa Janecke - Orangeville - Infielder
Cheyenne Handsaker - Pearl City - Pitcher
Second team
Mary Zettle - Dakota - Outfielder
Emmie Nyen - Durand - Pitcher
Tori Plowman - Orangeville - Pitcher
Brianna Stager - Pearl City - Catcher
Madison Carlson - South Beloit - Pitcher
Ady Waldschmidt - Sterling Newman - Pitcher/Infielder
Third team
Mallory Powers - Amboy - Pitcher/Infielder
Brooke Schuler - Dakota - Infielder/Outfielder
Tabytha Tolke - Dakota - Infielder
Rachel Nevdal - Durand - Infielder
Brooke Braden - Hiawatha - Pitcher/Infielder
Payton Meier - Orangeville - Infielder
McKayla Riemer - Orangeville - Catcher/Infielder/Outfielder
Nicole Boelens - Polo - Outfielder
Trinity Mesch - South Beloit - Pitcher/Infielder
Class 2A
Second team
Bella Koertner - Oregon - Infielder
Mia Trampel - Oregon - Pitcher
Third team
Elizabeth Mois - Oregon - Catcher
Class 3A
First team
Amayia Hernandez - Sterling - Infielder
Paige Collie - Sycamore - Infielder
Second team
Mckenna Morris - Belvidere - Pitcher/Infielder
Alex Blair - Belvidere North - Outfielder
Taylor Zehe - Boylan - Catcher
Elizabeth Palumbo - Sterling - Pitcher
Third team
Mckyler Morris - Belvidere - Catcher
Ashley George - Boylan - Infielder
Reese Coon - Freeport - Infielder
Macy Olson - Freeport - Catcher
Riley Ditmar - Sterling - Infielder
Class 4A
First team
Cheyenne Nietz - Harlem - Pitcher
Second team
Kendall Johnson - Hononegah - Infielder
Third team
Alaina Schwanke - Harlem - Pitcher/Outfielder
