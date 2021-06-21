Illinois Coaches Association releases all-state softball teams

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Coaches Association handed out some brass Monday afternoon, honoring the top softball players in the state. Many Stateline athletes found their names on the list.

Below are Stateline athletes that made the all-state softball teams.

Class 1A

First team

Jenna Damon - Durand - Catcher

Kara Erdmann - Forreston - Pitcher/Outfielder

Tessa Janecke - Orangeville - Infielder

Cheyenne Handsaker - Pearl City - Pitcher

Second team

Mary Zettle - Dakota - Outfielder

Emmie Nyen - Durand - Pitcher

Tori Plowman - Orangeville - Pitcher

Brianna Stager - Pearl City - Catcher

Madison Carlson - South Beloit - Pitcher

Ady Waldschmidt - Sterling Newman - Pitcher/Infielder

Third team

Mallory Powers - Amboy - Pitcher/Infielder

Brooke Schuler - Dakota - Infielder/Outfielder

Tabytha Tolke - Dakota - Infielder

Rachel Nevdal - Durand - Infielder

Brooke Braden - Hiawatha - Pitcher/Infielder

Payton Meier - Orangeville - Infielder

McKayla Riemer - Orangeville - Catcher/Infielder/Outfielder

Nicole Boelens - Polo - Outfielder

Trinity Mesch - South Beloit - Pitcher/Infielder

Class 2A

Second team

Bella Koertner - Oregon - Infielder

Mia Trampel - Oregon - Pitcher

Third team

Elizabeth Mois - Oregon - Catcher

Class 3A

First team

Amayia Hernandez - Sterling - Infielder

Paige Collie - Sycamore - Infielder

Second team

Mckenna Morris - Belvidere - Pitcher/Infielder

Alex Blair - Belvidere North - Outfielder

Taylor Zehe - Boylan - Catcher

Elizabeth Palumbo - Sterling - Pitcher

Third team

Mckyler Morris - Belvidere - Catcher

Ashley George - Boylan - Infielder

Reese Coon - Freeport - Infielder

Macy Olson - Freeport - Catcher

Riley Ditmar - Sterling - Infielder

Class 4A

First team

Cheyenne Nietz - Harlem - Pitcher

Second team

Kendall Johnson - Hononegah - Infielder

Third team

Alaina Schwanke - Harlem - Pitcher/Outfielder

