Harlem’s Olivia Watton wins national bowling championship over teammate Jocelyn Eggert

DAYTON, Ohio (WIFR) - From a field of 80 female bowlers, Olivia Watton proved to be the best, by beating her Harlem High School teammate Jocelyn Eggert in the final.

The U.S. High School Bowling Association did not hold the national tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watton becomes the second individual champion out of Harlem after Kayla Verstraete won it in 2019.

Eggert, Watton, and Paige Carpenter all placed within the top five in the event aiding Forest Hills to a third-place finish as a team.

