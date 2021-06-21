Crossroads Blues Society hosts Father’s Day show

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many in the community spent their Father’s Day out enjoying music and supporting local artists.

Dozens brought their lawn chairs and gathered at Lyran Park in Rockford as the Crossroads Blues Society hosted a Father’s Day show featuring the band Ivy Ford. Organizers say usually their concerts fall on Saturdays, but held a concert on Sunday to celebrate Father’s Day. Tickets are sold for $10 and more bands are scheduled throughout July and August.

“It’s nice to be out of the house and to be out where we can space out and while most people have their vaccines it’s still nice to be out in the fresh air and have a good time,” said Crossroads Blues Society President Steve Jones.

