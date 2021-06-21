Advertisement

Chicago cop who owns house where 5 killed disciplined

Police said Monday that the investigation was continuing but that no arrests have been made.
Chicago police keep watch and crime scene tape hangs outside a house where multiple people were...
Chicago police keep watch and crime scene tape hangs outside a house where multiple people were shot, some fatally, inside the Englewood building, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Chicago.((Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP))
By Associated Press
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police superintendent said Monday that his decision to strip an officer’s police powers was tied in part to the officer’s ownership of a house on the city’s South Side where gunmen killed five people and injured three others.

But Superintendent David Brown would not elaborate on why such a drastic step was taken against Enrique Badillo Sr. for his ownership of a building. He said there were “multiple reasons” the discipline, which he linked to the fatal shooting. Badillo has an unlisted phone number and could not be reached for comment.

Police said Monday that the investigation was continuing but that no arrests have been made. They have said they believe someone broke into the house and shot eight people; four of them died at the scene and a fifth died on Saturday. All the people who died had been shot in the head.

Even before the mass shooting prompted the department to strip Badillo of his police powers, there were questions about the building and his ownership of it. Police had responded to numerous calls about disturbances at the residence, Brown said at a news conference last week.

In November 2019, police responding to a call of a person shot at the residence found a man had been injured by gunfire. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that officers found shell casings and dice on the floor, and a witness told officers that there were at least 50 people in a party where people were drinking and playing dice when shots rang out.

That shooting prompted an inspection by the city’s building department that revealed a number of building code violations and the city filed a “public nuisance” lawsuit. But the lawsuit stalled because city officials were unable to reach the building’s owner until after last Tuesday’s shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvel-themed wedding
Rockton couple throws marvel-themed wedding
The first round is expected from late morning into the early afternoon. The second round is...
FIRST ALERT: Father’s Day calls for severe storms throughout the Stateline
Curtis Thomas, 39 of Rockford.
Sex offender at large, Rockford police say
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the biggest concern is to monitor what’s actually...
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitors air quality in Rockton area following Chemtool fire

Latest News

SwedishAmerican labor and delivery nurse Simone Locklund received her fourth DAISY award.
SwedishAmerican nurse earns 4th DAISY award
Migraine Awareness Month 6.21
Young patients getting chronic migraine diagnosis
Beloit Police Dept. are attempting to locate 12-year-old Drake Moore.
Beloit PD locate 12-year-old boy
A home on the 1800 block of Princeton Circle is leveled after an overnight tornado swept...
Naperville tornado deemed EF-3, wind speeds near 140 mph