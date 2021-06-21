Advertisement

Blackhawk Technical College vaccine clinic to ramp down operations

(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Vanessa Reza
Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health has announced new hours for the vaccine clinic at Blackhawk Technical College as they ramp down operations.

Earlier this month, Wisconsin’s Department of Health services announced it would begin ramping down operations at community based vaccine clinics across the state.

The vaccine clinic at Blackhawk Technical College will reduce their hours beginning this week.

The schedule for the week of Monday, June 21 is:

Tuesday 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Wednesday CLOSED

Thursday 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Friday 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Saturday 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

