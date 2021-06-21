Advertisement

Beloit PD searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Beloit Police Dept. are attempting to locate 12-year-old Drake Moore.
Beloit Police Dept. are attempting to locate 12-year-old Drake Moore.(Beloit Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy Monday afternoon.

The department posted on its Facebook page that officers were searching for Drake Moore, who police say is listed as a runaway.

Moore was last seen around 1:45 p.m. near the 300 block of Kenwood.

He was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans, police report.

Anyone who sees Moore should call 757-2244.

Beloit we are in need of your help. We are attempting to locate 12 year old Drake Moore. He is listed as a runaway...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Monday, June 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvel-themed wedding
Rockton couple throws marvel-themed wedding
The first round is expected from late morning into the early afternoon. The second round is...
FIRST ALERT: Father’s Day calls for severe storms throughout the Stateline
Curtis Thomas, 39 of Rockford.
Sex offender at large, Rockford police say
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the biggest concern is to monitor what’s actually...
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitors air quality in Rockton area following Chemtool fire

Latest News

A home on the 1800 block of Princeton Circle is leveled after an overnight tornado swept...
Naperville tornado deemed EF-3, wind speeds near 140 mph
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the biggest concern is to monitor what’s actually...
Illinois EPA: No volatile compounds near Chemtool site
Spray-Tek, Inc.
Spray-Tek to hire 50 employees, build Beloit facility
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine required in fall for University of Illinois students on campus