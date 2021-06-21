Beloit PD searching for missing 12-year-old boy
Updated: 1 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy Monday afternoon.
The department posted on its Facebook page that officers were searching for Drake Moore, who police say is listed as a runaway.
Moore was last seen around 1:45 p.m. near the 300 block of Kenwood.
He was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans, police report.
Anyone who sees Moore should call 757-2244.
