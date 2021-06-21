Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day sale starts Monday

Amazon's two-day 'Prime Day' starts Monday.
Amazon's two-day 'Prime Day' starts Monday.(Amazon via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon’s 48-hour “Prime Day” sale kicks off Monday.

For the next two days, look for deals on fashion, toys, electronics and more.

To join in, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership. People who do not have one can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

This year’s Prime Day is earlier than ever before. Amazon normally holds it later in the summer.

Last year, it was postponed until October in response to the pandemic.

Amazon says last year’s Prime Day was its best on record. The sales event has taken place since 2015.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first round is expected from late morning into the early afternoon. The second round is...
FIRST ALERT: Father’s Day calls for severe storms throughout the Stateline
Marvel-themed wedding
Rockton couple throws marvel-themed wedding
Curtis Thomas, 39 of Rockford.
Sex offender at large, Rockford police say
One dead and four injured in Belvidere fire
One man dead in Belvidere fire and four others injured - one in critical condition
An early morning fire Friday claims the life of one person inside a home in the 100 block of...
One person dies, four hurt in Belvidere fire

Latest News

Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett announced the arrival of twins with a social media post on...
Usain Bolt shares photos of newborn twins on Father’s Day
Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett announced the arrival of twins with a social media post on...
Photos: Usain Bolt welcomes twin boys
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regaining strength after 13 killed in Alabama
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Catherine Serou, an...
Suspect arraigned in killing of American student in Russia
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Catherine Serou, an...
American student killed in Russia