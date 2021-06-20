U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitors air quality in Rockton area following Chemtool fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Since the start of the Chemtool fire, one of the biggest concerns for residents is their safety, especially when it comes to the air quality in the Rockton area.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Federal On-Scene Coordinator Matthew Villicana says him and his team are closely monitoring the air quality on site with several different pieces of equipment. He says the biggest concern is to monitor what’s actually in the smoke that’s coming from the fire, examining the particulates and toxic gas vapors in the air.

“We wanna make sure that we are doing everything that we can to make sure that they are not being exposed to anything that might be toxic to them,” Villicana said. “Or just even an irritant because some of the smoke can be kind of noxious but we’re trying to make sure that we’re protecting them from that.”

Villicana’s team uses five different devices that monitor various things. The Area Ray Pro looks for toxic gases like hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide and other vapors.

“Basically it’s just making sure that we’re not having any exceedances of these toxic vapors and we also have a hand-held version which is called the multi-ray which is looking for the same exact compounds it’s just a more portable option that we’re using at the fair grounds,” Villicana said.

Other devices look for sulfur dioxide or diisocyanate which are chemicals that are believed to be in the fire. Another device looks for small particulate matter that can be easily inhaled and will sit in your lungs.

“When it gets breathed in, it usually makes it to about the upper respiratory in the upper lungs and then the PM 2.5 actually goes deeper in the lungs so we’re monitoring for that to make sure that people aren’t breathing in these harmful particles,” Villicana said.

Villicana and his team use a Suma Canister that works like a vacuum, grabbing air samples. Once collected, data is transported to a stationary model that constantly sends data to a computer where workers are closely monitoring it. Villicana explains as long as the Chemtool building continues to produce smoke, him and his team will be on site making sure everything is safe.

“We are working with the responsible party to make sure that they’re addressing the needs of putting out hotspots, and keeping the smoke levels down so we can make sure that the public is safe from any kind of toxic vapor,” Villicana said.

The U.S. EPA says keeping residents in the area safe is their utmost concern and they are encouraging those in town to wear a mask to help prevent breathing in any particulates.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.