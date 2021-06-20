Rockton couple throws marvel-themed wedding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a tough year for those planning their wedding days, and a tough week for one Rockton couple who say “I do” on Saturday.

First, it was the pandemic for Greg Clark and his bride-to-be, Cassandra. They limited their guest list to fall within COVID-19 restrictions. Then, when the whole village of Rockton was blanketed in smoke after a massive fire on Monday at the Chemtool plant. The Clarks’ wedding was threatened again.

Though, they were able to walk down the aisle on Saturday, and they did it in a memorable way. The couple shares a passion for marvel movies, so they decided to incorporate that theme into their wedding day.

“So we met on an online dating site and we just thought we’d hang out for a little while and I would go to his house and watch movies and the marvel movies were some of the ones we watched,” said Clark. “And as we started to fall in love, and decided to get married we thought how cool would this be to have a marvel themed wedding? And of course we both love it.”

