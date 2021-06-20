Advertisement

Rockton couple throws marvel-themed wedding

Greg and Cassandra Clark said they share a passion for marvel movies
By WIFR newsroom
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a tough year for those planning their wedding days, and a tough week for one Rockton couple who say “I do” on Saturday.

First, it was the pandemic for Greg Clark and his bride-to-be, Cassandra. They limited their guest list to fall within COVID-19 restrictions. Then, when the whole village of Rockton was blanketed in smoke after a massive fire on Monday at the Chemtool plant. The Clarks’ wedding was threatened again.

Though, they were able to walk down the aisle on Saturday, and they did it in a memorable way. The couple shares a passion for marvel movies, so they decided to incorporate that theme into their wedding day.

“So we met on an online dating site and we just thought we’d hang out for a little while and I would go to his house and watch movies and the marvel movies were some of the ones we watched,” said Clark. “And as we started to fall in love, and decided to get married we thought how cool would this be to have a marvel themed wedding? And of course we both love it.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning fire Friday claims the life of one person inside a home in the 100 block of...
One person dies, four hurt in Belvidere fire
Curtis Thomas, 39 of Rockford.
Sex offender at large, Rockford police say
On Monday, May 31, Rockford police investigated a report of a sexual assault to two juveniles...
Arkansas man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault in Rockford
An early morning fire causes severe damage to a home in the 5900 block of Heritage Place in...
Fire forces Loves Park family from home
One dead and four injured in Belvidere fire
One man dead in Belvidere fire and four others injured - one in critical condition

Latest News

MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY CELEBRATE A NEW HOLIDAY SIGNED INTO STATE LAW.
Community celebrates Juneteenth at 619 Freedomfest
Americorps Volunteers
Lifescape Americorps Seniors celebrate Volunteer Service Day
Oregon Trail Adventure
Midway Village Museum holds Oregon Trail Adventure Saturday
Heartland Alliance Campaign
Heartland Alliances launches “Fully Free Campaign”