Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Calif. shooting
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) – One person is dead and five others were injured in a shooting in California.
Gunfire broke out Saturday near Lake Merritt, where police said about 1,000 people were gathered celebrating.
Six people were taken to the hospital.
A 22-year-old man died from his injuries. The five other victims, a woman and four males, were treated for injuries.
Police said two men have been arrested and two firearms have been recovered.
