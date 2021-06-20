Milestone celebrates Juneteenth in Rockford Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Davis Park isn’t the only place in the community chosen to recognize Juneteenth. Dozens gathered out on McFarland Road in Rockford for food, music and games.

Juneteenth marks a milestone for the United States, as it celebrates the end of slavery. Milestone is the group behind the event Saturday afternoon. CEO Shawn Way says 44 states, including Illinois and more specifically here in Rockford hold celebrations to remember the freedom of slaves back in the 1860s. There were songs, games and speeches from local representatives about the importance to American history.

Shawn Way, CEO of Milestone says, “So it’s a paid holiday, but it’s also an important celebration. It’s just become a great celebration and we’ll continue to celebrate as long as we’re around.”

