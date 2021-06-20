Midway Village Museum holds Oregon Trail Adventure Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One group in the Stateline takes a classic computer game and brings it to real-life using Midway Village in Rockford as its backdrop. Those who participated say it’s fun for the whole family.

The “Oregon Trail Adventure” took place Saturday and organizers say it’s a game that challenges the whole family to complete a string of tasks like crossing a rive or hunting for buffalo. On top of that, rationing supplies and surviving the dangers of the trail. It’s a learning experience and takes about two hours to complete 15 challenges.

Cailin Treece says, “Instead of seeing it on the screen, they’re actually doing it. So we have to cross a river, we have things like orienteering, which is like learning how to use a compass. We have animal tracks, so they’re learning how to tell what type of animal is out there.”

