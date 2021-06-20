Advertisement

Lifescape Americorps Seniors celebrate Volunteer Service Day

The program helps people 55 and older find opportunities that fit their time and interests
By WIFR Newsroom
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Members of Americorps gather at Deer Run Forest Preserve in Cherry Valley Saturday afternoon to celebrate those who give back in big ways.

Americorps is a volunteer program for people 55 and older. It helps individuals within this age group find rewarding volunteer opportunities that fit their time and interests. Forest preserve staff will be there for their monthly REAP (Restoration, Education, Appreciation, Preservation,) workday, with hands on activities and to answer questions.

Those who chose to register at the event got a free t-shirt from Americorps t-shirt.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

