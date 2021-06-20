Hononegah baseball vies for state title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the top of the third, Ryan Anderson is on the mound for the Indians. There aren’t any runs yet in Joliet, but that soon changes. Senior Caden Dyhr drives to left field, and it’s over the fence for the homer and first run of the game. He’s greeted by his ecstatic teammates.

Still in the same inning, Christian Mitchelle is at the plate. His hit hugs the left field line, but it’s in. It’s a long throw across the diamond to first, and it gets away. Kevin Smith showcases his wheels, rounding third, and he crosses the plate to put the Bengals up by two.

Senior catcher Noah Goddard is at the plate, and can you hear that ding? He hits it near the right field line, and it clears the fence. Goddard cashes in a two-run homer and brings the Indians within two at the bottom of the fourth.

It’s the top of the fifth now. Jacob Denton wants to make some noise. He lifts it high and deep to left field. It’s enough for the runner on third to score, but the ball deflects off of an infielder’s glove causing Goddard to make the run from behind the plate. This enables Eason to advance to third.

For the first time at state, the Indians can’t get it done today. Plainfield East wins it 5-3 and will advance to the state championship game later today.

