Heartland Alliances launches “Fully Free Campaign”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Religious leaders and local politicians gather in Rockford Saturday to celebrate what they say is an important launch.

The “Fully Free Campaign” is a statewide effort to end hundreds of Illinois laws and sanctions that make it harder for people with a criminal record to return to a life of normalcy. According to Heartland Alliance, the legal punishments impact more than 3 million people in Illinois from attaining employment, housing and education.

Rep. Maurice West says, “For petty crime and non-violent offenses, they can go through this second chance program that will help you get a GED, let’s help you understand the shortcomings that are happening so you can become a model citizen.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.