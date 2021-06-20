Advertisement

Heartland Alliances launches “Fully Free Campaign”

By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Religious leaders and local politicians gather in Rockford Saturday to celebrate what they say is an important launch.

The “Fully Free Campaign” is a statewide effort to end hundreds of Illinois laws and sanctions that make it harder for people with a criminal record to return to a life of normalcy. According to Heartland Alliance, the legal punishments impact more than 3 million people in Illinois from attaining employment, housing and education.

Rep. Maurice West says, “For petty crime and non-violent offenses, they can go through this second chance program that will help you get a GED, let’s help you understand the shortcomings that are happening so you can become a model citizen.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning fire Friday claims the life of one person inside a home in the 100 block of...
One person dies, four hurt in Belvidere fire
Curtis Thomas, 39 of Rockford.
Sex offender at large, Rockford police say
On Monday, May 31, Rockford police investigated a report of a sexual assault to two juveniles...
Arkansas man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault in Rockford
An early morning fire causes severe damage to a home in the 5900 block of Heritage Place in...
Fire forces Loves Park family from home
One dead and four injured in Belvidere fire
One man dead in Belvidere fire and four others injured - one in critical condition

Latest News

MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY CELEBRATE A NEW HOLIDAY SIGNED INTO STATE LAW.
Community celebrates Juneteenth at 619 Freedomfest
Marvel-themed wedding
Rockton couple throws marvel-themed wedding
Americorps Volunteers
Lifescape Americorps Seniors celebrate Volunteer Service Day
Oregon Trail Adventure
Midway Village Museum holds Oregon Trail Adventure Saturday