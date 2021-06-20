Community celebrates Juneteenth at 619 Freedomfest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some say Juneteenth is just another day on the calendar, but for others it’s more than just a holiday.

Ashley Williams is the mastermind behind 619 FreedomFest as dozens gathered at Davis Park Saturday afternoon to commemorate the holiday.

“I personally love Juneteenth. It means freedom. It means I have the opportunity to be friends with whomever I want to be with. I have the opportunity to be whoever I want to be because my ancestor paved the way for me,” said 619 FreedomFest Founding Member Ashley Williams.

On June 19, 1865, Black slaves in Galveston, Texas were told they were free. Now a century and a half later, people in cities and towns nationwide celebrate this occasion.

“I wanted to come out to the celebrations because I wanted my children to understand where we come from and to celebrate that things always change,” said Tameka Hayes, who attended the event with her family.

After last year’s unrest. Chamaya Moody says the holiday becomes a rallying cry for nationwide and community change.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to zero in on the important issues that the Pan-African and the black community in America has been trying to elevate in everyday practices and I think it’s really great that we get to highlight those today,” said Moody.

Moody and her siblings Carlis, Chantal, and Charity make up MC4, one of several performers at this year’s event. All day people showed up to sing and dance to live music, eat food and listen to educational messages.

This is the first year of the event, but leaders said the history of this day should never be forgotten and more should be done in schools to educate students on the impact of his holiday since it was recognized in 1865.

