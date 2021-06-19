Local family hesitant despite evacuation zone lifted

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Village and County leaders gave the green light for Rockton residents within the evacuation zone to return home.

For the first time since Monday’s fire at the Chemtool plant, the Rockton Fire Protection District in partnership with the Winnebago County Health Department and the Illinois EPA deemed the area safe enough for residents to return to their homes. Even though air quality tests showed no immediate health threats to the public, experts will continue to monitor what’s in the air.

Theresa and Jim Oster returned to their home which is 1.9 miles away from the plant following Friday’s announcement. While it’s nice to be back home after living in their mobile home for the past couple of days, what remains leaves them concerned.

“I still have questions like ‘can I return and run my air conditioner? Can I let my pets out in the backyard with debris? The soil, is it contaminated?’,” said Jim Oster.

Upon arrival to their home, they found remains of debris on their lawn and in their garden. They have looked after their garden since March and expected fresh produce to be available for consuming, but the particles left from the debris force them to throw the food out.

“It’s still unsettling because there are still so many steps we feel we have to take. we were supposed to have our grandchildren at our house in a week,” said Theresa Oster.

Their visit from family will have to wait until they feel everyone will be safe. The Oster’s hope this fire is a learning experience so if another fire like Monday’s blaze at Chemtool, everyone will be prepared.

“I would hope that in the future we have a plant like this nearby we would have those resources to fight those kinds of fires instead of waiting,” said Theresa.

Employees from the Winnebago County Health Department will go around the formerly evacuated neighborhoods to answer any questions and offer suggestions to help families like the Oster’s safely move back into their households.

