Hononegah baseball heads to state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Winning is obviously fun, but when you do it with a group of kids like this it makes it more special,” said Hononegah baseball head coach Matt Simpson.

Winning deep into the post season isn’t a feeling the Hononegah baseball team has felt in past seasons, but this year is different.

“We hadn’t even won a sectional championship until this year, so for us to make it to state is kind of crazy,” said senior shortstop Gabe Roessler.

In program history, the team has won seven regional titles, but has never advanced further. Seniors like Noah Goddard have been talking about being that first team since they first put on the Hononegah jersey.

“Going into state, we’ve been talking about it since freshman year, so it’s really special and I can’t put words or emotions into how happy I am,” said senior catcher Goddard.

The Indians have only lost two games this season. They face Plainfield East who has a less impressive record. Both teams have never made it past regionals but have stacked rosters including three division 1 bound pitchers on the Bengals side.

“They’re at least going division 1, somewhere good, all in the nineties, so that’s their strength,” Roessler said. “Our strength is our hitting and defense, so hopefully we can scratch a couple across the board because from what we know, they have a hard time hitting.”

Thankfully hitting is the least of the Indians’ worries.

“Hitting wise, I knew that we were going to be really strong,” Simpson said. “A combination of power and our base running has been spectacular, and we have all kinds of speed, so we can put pressure on teams defensively if we can get base runners.”

The winner will advance to the state championship game and make school history.

“Hopefully we just go out there and end our high school career on a high note and become state champs and make NIC-10 history,” Goddard said.

