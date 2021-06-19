Heat continues this weekend before Father’s Day brings changes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another day of the 90s is behind us with a couple more on the way for the weekend. This comes on the heels of an active overnight period that brought some areas some well-needed rain. There is another storm chance in the forecast and that may impact any outdoor Father’s Day plans. If that’s the case for you, maybe have a “Plan B” for a backup. Following that, more times of free a/c are on the horizon.

If you were up extra early this morning due to the storms, you definitely weren’t alone on that. Some areas in southern Wisconsin received around an inch of rain while areas in Illinois received barely. Officially with the storms, Rockford received 0.20″ of rain. While any rainfall is needed, it didn’t help our rainfall deficit and drought by much. Parts of Boone and DeKalb Counties are now under an extreme drought with the severe drought spreading as far west as Stephenson County.

Clearing skies Friday made for a sunny day but it was definitely hotter and a tad more humid. Expect the 90s and sunshine to continue Saturday with a bit less humidity before clouds arrive for Sunday.

Sunday’s setup is calling for another day in the lower 90s with more clouds as we turn more active with a warm front. With that approaching front, it’s likely we will see some storm development late Sunday morning before a cold front will swing through in the afternoon bringing those storms with it. Sunday late morning through afternoon does call for a severe weather risk, at this time it’s a Marginal (Category 1 of 5) Risk for severe weather.

The biggest threat at this time looks to be wind but the setup in the forecast does support a small tornado and hail risk into the afternoon and evening. Stay weather aware as we fine-tune this for Sunday, which could impact any outdoor Father’s Day plans.

The cold front on Sunday is also going to bring a brief change in our weather pattern, as both Monday and Tuesday call for high temperatures in the mid-70s. Both should be dry and Tuesday will be the sunnier day of the two. These days mark two good days of free A/C and a good time to maybe get the car washed, too.

The cooler weather will be short-lived, as we return to the 80s Wednesday with more heat late week along with more chances for storms, too.

