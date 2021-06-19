FIRST ALERT: Father’s Day calls for severe storms throughout the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot and humid conditions will continue for the rest of the weekend as we track another round of severe weather for Sunday afternoon and evening. Now is the time to make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings along with having alternative plans if your Father’s Day involves being outside.

High temperatures in the low 90s made for a very nice summer day Saturday. Luckily we didn’t have the higher dew points to worry about and that’s why it wasn’t as humid. However humidity levels will briefly go up for early Sunday ahead of an active day for Father’s Day. The Storm Prediction Center has places most of the Stateline under an Enhanced Risk (Category 3 of 5) for severe weather. The rest of the region north and west of Rockford is under a Slight Risk.

Most of the Stateline is under an Enhanced (Category 3 of 5) risk for severe weather Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

For Sunday, we are tracking two rounds of storms. One in the morning to early afternoon and then another in the evening through the late evening. The first round of storms from the looks of it won’t be the biggest severe threat. If any storm were to turn severe, damaging winds would be the main threat. It’s the second round of the storms forecast for Sunday that is more likely to pack more of a punch.

The first round is expected from late morning into the early afternoon. The second round is expected from late afternoon through the evening hours. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll see a break in the middle of the day before the second round arrives with a cold front. This will aid in developing more scattered and likely, at times, severe thunderstorms for Sunday evening. All modes of severe weather are in play here. Wind gusts of 60 miles per hour or higher with some spots may approach 70 miles per hour is looking to be the most widespread threat. However, hail up to 2 inches in diameter, heavy downpours and an isolated tornado threat are all in the picture.

All modes of severe weather are possible Sunday. The most widespread threat will be damaging winds. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The period of 4 p.m. through 11 p.m. Sunday will be the period everyone should be the most aware because that’s the second round as mentioned above that comes with more of a severe risk. Have alternate plans if your Father’s Day plans involve being outside. Watching the radar will be of upmost importance for Sunday.

Some drier, more comfortable air is heading our way for Monday and Tuesday. Lots of good free a/c times! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Following the cold front, we’ll say goodbye to the heat and humidity beginning on Monday. Lots of good free a/c times also begin Monday with highs in the mid 70s through Tuesday. 80s return Wednesday and then we warm up again towards Thursday. That’s when our next storm chances will arrive in the region.

