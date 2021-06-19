Charities need funds from Old Settlers Days more than ever

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chemtool explosion in Rockton on June 14 raised questions about the annual Old Settlers Days festival planned for the following weekend. Discussion about how safe it would be for everyone to gather in Settlers Park quickly spread. After experts determined the air quality was safe enough for the festival, it continued as planned.

If the festival was cancelled, many charities who rely on donations from the Rockton Lions Club would be out of luck. Each year, money raised in sales at Old Settlers Days is divided among more than twenty local charities. One of them is the Goldie B. Floberg Center in Rockton.

“It’s been a rough twelve months for everybody. We just need all the funding we can get,” said Director of Fund Development at Goldie B. Floberg Center Laura Speer.

The Goldie Floberg Center serves people with disabilities. Speer said they use funding for programs like the Special Olympics.

“The Rockton Lions have been giving to us for over 30 years. We kind of count on that funding and build a budget around it,” said Speer.

Even when OSD was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Speer said the Lions Club still gave what they could.

“I can’t say how it impacted other organizations, but I know that we saw a dip last year from donations from groups like the Lions.”

Another charity that benefits from Old Settlers Days is the Center for Sight and Hearing. President of the center Maureen Mall said this year they’ll be using the funds to purchase some much needed equipment.

“We’re hoping to purchase an instrument called a visual field analyzer that measures peripheral vision that would allow us to serve more VA patients, more veterans in our area will be able to get more care locally,” said Mall.

Mall said while there was some uncertainty due to the Chemtool fire, she wasn’t worried.

“Where there’s a need there’s a lion. And they serve, that’s what they do. They would find a way around anything that would come up again,” said Mall.

