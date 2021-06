VILLAGE OF WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Winnebago will be hosting their annual fireworks and parade in July.

The fireworks will be held on July 3 at dusk, weather permitting. The parade to be held on July 4 at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated when a location of either event is released.

