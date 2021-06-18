Advertisement

Spend Father’s Day with dad at Lyran Park

All social distancing and COVID-19 precautions are in effect.
By Ali Rasper
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Father’s Day is Sunday, and what better way to spend the day with dad then at a park listening to some tunes.

Ivy Ford and her band will be performing live at Lyran Park in Rockford from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the afternoon this Sunday. It’s a bring-your-won-food-and-drink event.

All social distancing and COVID-19 precautions are in effect. As you enter, leave or move about the park, masks must be worn.

“I think having these events outdoors is a wonderful thing, because its safe, its outdoors people can spread out and no body is on top of eachother, the park is huge and you can carve out your own piece of the park,” Steve Jones, President of the Crossroads Blues Society said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As local shopping malls make a comeback post pandemic, not all are able to recover.
Parent company of Forest Plaza in Rockford files for bankruptcy
An early morning fire Friday claims the life of one person inside a home in the 100 block of...
One person dies, four hurt in Belvidere fire
Old Settlers Days festival to kick off Thursday despite Chemtool fire
A fire engulfs the Chemtool plant, in Rockton, Ill.
Residents can file claims for reimbursement related to Chemtool evacuation
The intersection of School Street and N. Central Avenue is shut down as officers investigate...
Driver runs red light, truck driver injured after rollover crash in Rockford

Latest News

Collins & Stone Funeral Home
Free lunch, clothing, household goods at Collins & Stone Funeral Home June 19
Juneteenth 6.18
Rep. Maurice West talks Juneteenth federal holiday
Dozens of second graders at an elementary school playing on the playground.
Mandatory 30-minute recess for elementary students clears General Assembly
Curtis Thomas, 39 of Rockford.
Sex offender at large, Rockford police say