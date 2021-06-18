Spend Father’s Day with dad at Lyran Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Father’s Day is Sunday, and what better way to spend the day with dad then at a park listening to some tunes.

Ivy Ford and her band will be performing live at Lyran Park in Rockford from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the afternoon this Sunday. It’s a bring-your-won-food-and-drink event.

All social distancing and COVID-19 precautions are in effect. As you enter, leave or move about the park, masks must be worn.

“I think having these events outdoors is a wonderful thing, because its safe, its outdoors people can spread out and no body is on top of eachother, the park is huge and you can carve out your own piece of the park,” Steve Jones, President of the Crossroads Blues Society said.

