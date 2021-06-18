Sex offender at large, Rockford police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is seeking help from the public finding a known sex-offender who now faces new charges.

The Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit learned that 39-year-old Curtis Thomas — a registered sex-offender with the State of Illinois — failed to register as a sex-offender. Thomas is required to register annually, according to police.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized the charge of failure to annually register as a sex offender against Thomas. On June 15, a warrant was obtained for Thomas, who remains at large at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident or know the whereabouts of Curtis Thomas, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

