Rep. Maurice West talks Juneteenth federal holiday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday, President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day bill into law, marking the day commemorating the end of slavery in the Unites States a federal holiday.

This came just one day after Gov. Pritzker signed state legislation recognizing the holiday in Illinois. It is celebrated annually to mark the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when the last slaves were freed in Galveston, Texas. This was nearly two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

State representative of the 67th district, Maurice West, talked about the new federal holiday with WIFR.

