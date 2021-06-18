One person dies, four hurt in Belvidere fire

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - An early morning fire Friday claims the life of one person inside a home in the 100 block of West Second Street.

Investigators say two other people and two firefighters were also hurt in the blaze. The conditions of the two people who were inside the homes are not known; the firefighters suffered only minor injuries. Three dogs also died in the fire.

In a news release, the Belvidere Fire Department says they arrived to find fire spreading throughout the two-story home. Three people were inside and taken to the hospital where one was pronounced dead.

An early morning fire Friday claims the life of one person inside a home in the 100 block of West Second Street in Belvidere. (Belvidere Fire Department)

Investigators say there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined, but the home is considered a total loss.

