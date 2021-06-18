One man dead in Belvidere fire and four others injured - one in critical condition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway into the cause of an early-morning fire that left a man dead and four others hurt in the 100 block of West Second St. in Belvidere.

Just before two this morning, the Belvidere Fire Department arrived to find the two-story home engulfed in flames. Two of the people hurt were firefighters, but their injuries aren’t serious. A news release from the Belvidere Fire Department says the home is a total loss and there were no working smoke detectors. Fire Captain Shawn Schadle says the most important thing people can do to prevent these tragedies is to install alarms and make sure they are operational.

“In the modern fire environment, you only have about two minutes to get out of your house,” Schadle said. “You know everyone thinks oh we’ll have time or maybe I’ll wake up and it’s two minutes or less between when the fire starts and when the smoke is all the way floor to celling.”

Officials say one of the three people found inside the home died from his injuries, as did all three dogs found inside. Although nothing has been confirmed by the Belvidere Fire Department or the Boone County Corner, the family of the victim says he is 38-year-old Stanley Roger II. They say he was a generous family man that would give you the shirt off his back. The brother Robert Follis says Stanley did everything he could to try and save his family.

“He did try to save his step-daughter and she’s in critical care so I mean we’ve still got hope’s and prayers for her but it just...it’s tough,” Follis said.

Stanley Roger’s mom and dad say he was a kind hearted man who would do anything to help someone in need. They believe that’s what he did when the flames broke out in his home. Robert Follis says Stanley Roger’s girlfriend and step-daughter are alive because of his efforts.

“It could have been a whole lot worse than it was, and because of him, he, he did what he could to help, that’s what he did.”

The family says they want Stanley Roger to be remembered as a hero in the community for all he did to save his family in the fire.

The fire is still under investigation, officials say the most important part of preventing fires like this from happening is to install working smoke detectors throughout your home. Two women remain in the hospital, one is in critical condition.”

