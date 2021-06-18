Officials report crash with minor injuries near Wis.-Ill. border

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on I-39/90 northbound in Beloit near the Wisconsin-Illinois border has resulted in minor injuries Friday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that the crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. on I-39 northbound at State Line Road.

The two right northbound lanes were blocked on the highway until about 2:40 p.m. Friday.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash.

