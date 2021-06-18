L.O.L Surprise! concert tour coming to the Coronado in November

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - L.O.L. Surprise! fans will get a chance to rock out with their favorite characters at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on November 11.

In a first-ever family spectacular, the L.O.L. Surprise! Live - Calling All B.B’s tour will feature best sellers Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Neonlicious, and Swag. Using hologram technology, the beloved characters will sing, dance, and interact with live audiences. The show will also include original music, dancers, and a DJ.

You can buy tickets and VIP packages here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.