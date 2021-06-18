Advertisement

Janesville man dies three days after early morning crash, name released

By Nick Viviani
Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 24-year-old driver involved in an early morning crash last Friday in northeast Janesville died earlier this week, the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated.

According to a report released this Friday, the driver, identified him as Elliot Jaime Jaramillo, died three days after he was taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center. The medical examiner’s preliminary report indicates he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Jaramillo had been thrown from his vehicle at the time of the crash, authorities said at the time. Officers had rushed to the scene around 2:20 a.m., on Friday, June 11, after hearing the vehicle crash behind the Pine Tree Plaza.

The officers fought to save his life until members of the Janesville Fire Dept. arrived and relived him. After that he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

His death remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Dept. and the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department.

