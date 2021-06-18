Janesville house fire does $100K in damage, kills 2 pets

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville home is considered a total loss after being consumed by a Thursday evening blaze.

No one was in the house at the time the blaze was reported, however a dog and cat that were still in the home died, the Janesville Police Dept. stated.

According to its report, firefighters responded around 4:40 p.m. to the house, in the 1900 block of S. Crosby Ave., and could see heavy smoke and flames pouring out the roof as they arrived.

They were able to get it under control within approximately 15 minutes. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause is still under investigation. The fire department estimates the smoke and flames caused about $85,000 in damage to the structure and about $10,000 more to the contents inside.

