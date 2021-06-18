Advertisement

Janesville house fire does $100K in damage, kills 2 pets

(KCRG)
By Nick Viviani
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville home is considered a total loss after being consumed by a Thursday evening blaze.

No one was in the house at the time the blaze was reported, however a dog and cat that were still in the home died, the Janesville Police Dept. stated.

According to its report, firefighters responded around 4:40 p.m. to the house, in the 1900 block of S. Crosby Ave., and could see heavy smoke and flames pouring out the roof as they arrived.

They were able to get it under control within approximately 15 minutes. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause is still under investigation. The fire department estimates the smoke and flames caused about $85,000 in damage to the structure and about $10,000 more to the contents inside.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As local shopping malls make a comeback post pandemic, not all are able to recover.
Parent company of Forest Plaza in Rockford files for bankruptcy
Old Settlers Days festival to kick off Thursday despite Chemtool fire
A fire engulfs the Chemtool plant, in Rockton, Ill.
Residents can file claims for reimbursement related to Chemtool evacuation
The intersection of School Street and N. Central Avenue is shut down as officers investigate...
Driver runs red light, truck driver injured after rollover crash in Rockford
One man is fighting for his life after being shot in Freeport early Thursday morning.
Man in critical condition after Freeport overnight shooting

Latest News

L.O.L. Surprise! Live
L.O.L Surprise! concert tour coming to the Coronado in November
The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an older woman who was discovered...
Name released of 97-year-old Janesville woman whose death remains under investigation
Fireworks
Village of Winnebago fireworks scheduled July 3, parade July 4
Get the Led Out returns to the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 16, 2021,...
‘Get The Led Out’ coming to Rockford Oct. 16
On Monday, May 31, Rockford police investigated a report of a sexual assault to two juveniles...
Arkansas man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault in Rockford