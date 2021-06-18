Advertisement

Illinois Driver Services facilities closed Friday in observance of Juneteenth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed Friday, June 18 in observance of Juneteenth, as declared by Governor J.B. Pritzker following President Biden’s signing of Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

All Tuesday through Saturday Driver Services facilities will be open for business on Saturday, June 19. Monday through Friday Driver Services facilities and offices will be open for business on Monday, June 21.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation.

Mail delivery will go on as scheduled on Friday and Saturday, though President Biden gave federal workers a day off to celebrate the end of slavery in Confederate states, into the country’s newest holiday.

“The U.S. Postal Service is fully supportive of the new Juneteenth National Independence Day Act and making June 19 a federal holiday. Unfortunately, it is not possible to cease the operations of the Postal Service to accommodate an observance over the next 24-48 hours,” the USPS said in a statement.

Juneteenth is not yet on the U.S. Postal Service’s schedule of federal holidays. It is advisable to call your local post office for operating hours as they may vary.

