ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot and humid this Friday with highs in the low 90′s and a heat index of 96-98 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms possible tonight with a low around 70. Low 90′s again tomorrow with Partly Cloudy skies. Chances of showers and thunderstorms on Father’s Day with highs around 90.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.