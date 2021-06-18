Advertisement

Girl killed, boy hurt in Dallas stabbing

A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.
A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.(Source: KTVT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A girl is dead and a boy is injured after a stabbing in Dallas on Thursday.

A woman stabbed a girl and a boy at a home, the Dallas Police Dept. said.

A witness at the home had to get a neighbor’s help to restrain the woman.

The neighbor then took the wounded girl to a nearby fire station. Dallas Fire Rescue took the girl to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The initial police report said the girl was 7 years old. Local media said the girl was 6 years old.

The boy who was stabbed was also taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The woman accused in the double stabbing is in police custody. It’s not known yet what the woman’s connection is to the children.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As local shopping malls make a comeback post pandemic, not all are able to recover.
Parent company of Forest Plaza in Rockford files for bankruptcy
Old Settlers Days festival to kick off Thursday despite Chemtool fire
A fire engulfs the Chemtool plant, in Rockton, Ill.
Residents can file claims for reimbursement related to Chemtool evacuation
The intersection of School Street and N. Central Avenue is shut down as officers investigate...
Driver runs red light, truck driver injured after rollover crash in Rockford
One man is fighting for his life after being shot in Freeport early Thursday morning.
Man in critical condition after Freeport overnight shooting

Latest News

Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Search resumes after 3 tubers died, 2 disappeared on N.C. river
An early morning fire Friday claims the life of one person inside a home in the 100 block of...
One person dies, four hurt, in Belvidere fire
FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, people dine at the Q restaurant and bar after a...
AP-NORC poll: Many Americans resuming pre-virus activities
Illinois driver services facilities to close Friday in observance of Juneteenth.
Illinois Driver Services facilities closed Friday in observance of Juneteenth