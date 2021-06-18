Advertisement

‘Get The Led Out’ coming to Rockford Oct. 16

The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live.
Get the Led Out returns to the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 16, 2021,...
Get the Led Out returns to the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 8 p.m.(GET THE LED OUT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Get the Led Out returns to the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 16.

The October show will take place at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Get The Led Out have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live.

Utilizing the multiinstrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album, GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

