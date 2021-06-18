Advertisement

Free lunch, clothing, household goods at Collins & Stone Funeral Home June 19

Organizers say those who attend will get a gift with a COVID-19 vaccine from the Winnebago Health Department.
Collins & Stone Funeral Home
Collins & Stone Funeral Home(Collins & Stone Funeral Home)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Collins and Stone Funeral Home is sponsoring a free community giveaway on Saturday, June 19.

Free lunch, music, clothing and household goods will be provided while supplies last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot on 128 5th St.

Organizers say those who attend will get a gift with a COVID-19 vaccine from the Winnebago Health Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As local shopping malls make a comeback post pandemic, not all are able to recover.
Parent company of Forest Plaza in Rockford files for bankruptcy
An early morning fire Friday claims the life of one person inside a home in the 100 block of...
One person dies, four hurt in Belvidere fire
Old Settlers Days festival to kick off Thursday despite Chemtool fire
A fire engulfs the Chemtool plant, in Rockton, Ill.
Residents can file claims for reimbursement related to Chemtool evacuation
The intersection of School Street and N. Central Avenue is shut down as officers investigate...
Driver runs red light, truck driver injured after rollover crash in Rockford

Latest News

Lyran Park 6.18
Spend Father’s Day with dad at Lyran Park
Juneteenth 6.18
Rep. Maurice West talks Juneteenth federal holiday
Dozens of second graders at an elementary school playing on the playground.
Mandatory 30-minute recess for elementary students clears General Assembly
Curtis Thomas, 39 of Rockford.
Sex offender at large, Rockford police say