Free lunch, clothing, household goods at Collins & Stone Funeral Home June 19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Collins and Stone Funeral Home is sponsoring a free community giveaway on Saturday, June 19.

Free lunch, music, clothing and household goods will be provided while supplies last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot on 128 5th St.

Organizers say those who attend will get a gift with a COVID-19 vaccine from the Winnebago Health Department.

