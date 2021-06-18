Advertisement

Evacuation order lifted in Rockton, Chief Wilson says

Wilson said there is no suspicious or criminal activity in regards to the incident.
Chief Wilson announced he is lifting the evacuation order.
Chief Wilson announced he is lifting the evacuation order.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockton Fire Protection District Chief Kirk Wilson announced he is lifting the one-mile evacuation order around the Chemtool plant in Rockton.

Dr. Martell said they will be canvassing the neighborhood on how to clean their pools, parks and how to put your A/C on again. She said they were optimistic about people and businesses and people returning home safely.

Cleaning directions for those returning home will be on the Winnebago County Heath Department’s website.

In regards to fire operations, they subsided due to the rain but they have resumed to put out spot fires. Wilson said there is no suspicious or criminal activity in regards to the incident.

According to Chief Wilson, the Rockton Fire Protection District has a current presence on the scene, but the suppression is being done by an outside group from Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As local shopping malls make a comeback post pandemic, not all are able to recover.
Parent company of Forest Plaza in Rockford files for bankruptcy
Old Settlers Days festival to kick off Thursday despite Chemtool fire
A fire engulfs the Chemtool plant, in Rockton, Ill.
Residents can file claims for reimbursement related to Chemtool evacuation
The intersection of School Street and N. Central Avenue is shut down as officers investigate...
Driver runs red light, truck driver injured after rollover crash in Rockford
One man is fighting for his life after being shot in Freeport early Thursday morning.
Man in critical condition after Freeport overnight shooting

Latest News

An early morning fire causes severe damage to a home in the 5900 block of Heritage Place in...
Fire forces Loves Park family from home
An early morning fire Friday claims the life of one person inside a home in the 100 block of...
One person dies, four hurt in Belvidere fire
Illinois driver services facilities to close Friday in observance of Juneteenth.
Illinois Driver Services facilities closed Friday in observance of Juneteenth
OSD
Hundreds return to Old Settlers Day music festival for first time in two years