Evacuated Rockton area residents should be precautious returning home, state says

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department and the State of Illinois are reminding residents in the Rockton area recently evacuated by the Chemtool, Incorporated chemical fire to use extra precautions when returning home.

Residents should document the condition of their property by taking photos. These photos will be critical for insurance claims and any potential damage assessment done by the local authorities. State and local officials expect to begin on-site property damage assessments on Tuesday, June 22, weather depending.

“Residents impacted by the fire are encouraged to report damage to their local emergency management officials,” Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. “Share the photos of your home’s damage with local authorities and keep a copy of all receipts. This information can be used by local authorities should they seek federal assistance for the affected community. These are also invaluable tips to help with insurance claims following this tragic event.”

