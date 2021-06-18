Advertisement

CDC: Delta variant expected to be dominant in US

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky says she expects the delta variant will become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States. The delta variant, first detected in India, has become dominant in Britain.

“As worrisome as this delta strain is with regard to its hyper transmissibility, our vaccines work,” Walensky told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday. She encouraged Americans to get vaccinated and “you’ll be protected against this delta variant.”

Walensky says next week an advisory committee will look at reports of heart inflammation among some 300 people under age 30 who received a coronavirus vaccine.

“Over 200 million doses of vaccine have been given, and really, these events are really quite rare,” said Walensky, adding heart issues generally improve with rest and standard medications.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As local shopping malls make a comeback post pandemic, not all are able to recover.
Parent company of Forest Plaza in Rockford files for bankruptcy
Old Settlers Days festival to kick off Thursday despite Chemtool fire
A fire engulfs the Chemtool plant, in Rockton, Ill.
Residents can file claims for reimbursement related to Chemtool evacuation
The intersection of School Street and N. Central Avenue is shut down as officers investigate...
Driver runs red light, truck driver injured after rollover crash in Rockford
One man is fighting for his life after being shot in Freeport early Thursday morning.
Man in critical condition after Freeport overnight shooting

Latest News

An early morning fire Friday claims the life of one person inside a home in the 100 block of...
One person dies, four hurt, in Belvidere fire
FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, people dine at the Q restaurant and bar after a...
AP-NORC poll: Many Americans resuming pre-virus activities
A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.
Girl killed, boy hurt in Dallas stabbing
Illinois driver services facilities to close Friday in observance of Juneteenth.
Illinois Driver Services facilities closed Friday in observance of Juneteenth
A funeral home in Maine is accused of not refrigerating dead bodies.
Funeral home in Maine accused of letting bodies rot