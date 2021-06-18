Advertisement

Arkansas man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault in Rockford

On Monday, May 31, Rockford police investigated a report of a sexual assault to two juveniles under the age of 13.
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 48-year-old Arkansas man was charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault after a May 31 incident.

On Monday, May 31, Rockford police investigated a report of a sexual assault to two juveniles under the age of 13. Officers learned the assaults occurred in the 1200 block of Greenwood Avenue.

The Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 48-year-old Thurman Leak of Arkansas, who is known to the victims, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized the charges against Leak, including one count of aggravated criminal abuse. A warrant was obtained for Leak. On Thursday, June 15, Leak was taken into custody in the 400 block of Mildred St, in Conway, Arkansas and lodged in the Faulkner County Jail.

