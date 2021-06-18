Advertisement

619 FreedomFest to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend

Recently made an official holiday in Illinois and the United States
By Anthony Ferretti
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A milestone day in African American history will be celebrated in Davis Park Saturday afternoon.

619 FreedomFest was founded less than a year ago by its three members to recognize and celebrate Juneteenth, the day African American slaves actually became free on June 19, 1865. This weekend will be the first year the event will take place in Rockford.

“To me it’s almost more important than the fourth of July. It’s the day that I get to recognize ancestors family members who did not know that they were even free. to me it’s a way to honor my past and my ancestors. and I love it I just want to celebrate every moment of it,” said 619 FreedomFest Founding Member Ashley D. Williams.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday on Wednesday, and President Joe Biden followed that up with a bill making it a U.S. holiday Thursday.

“It’s a holiday that’s definitely very important to the AA community and we want to share that importance with everybody else,” said Williams. “We want to celebrate the actual day where we became free and let everybody know that history so it will never be forgotten.”

In addition to bouncy houses, rides, an obstacle course, and several vendors, attendees can get vaccinated on the mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Bus. Scholarships and awards will also be presented. Some NBA players may also attend Saturday’s event.

“The turnout, even if it’s low, we’re going to have fun. The goal is just to put back into the community, the goal is just to unify people and get the history of Juneteenth out and celebrate,” said Williams.

Tickets are required to attend the event and the concert, which features performances from singers like Fred Hammond. The event will take place from noon to 10 p.m. at Davis Park on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As local shopping malls make a comeback post pandemic, not all are able to recover.
Parent company of Forest Plaza in Rockford files for bankruptcy
Old Settlers Days festival to kick off Thursday despite Chemtool fire
ChemTool Inc. Update
Public health and environmental leaders provide latest update on Chemtool explosion
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Springfield, Ill.
Gov. Pritzker makes Juneteenth official holiday
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility

Latest News

OSD
Hundreds return to Old Settlers Day music festival for first time in two years
Hundreds return to Old Settlers Day music festival for first time in two years
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Freeport shooting 6.17
Freeport police continue to investigate Thursday morning shooting